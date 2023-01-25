Maroons roll over Tide

Abby Berry had 17 points as George Wythe ended its two-game losing streak with a 50-34 Mountain Empire District road victory over Galax.

Makaylan Luttrell scored 13 points for the Maroons, who dominated the final three quarters.

Jenna Sawyers had 13 points for Galax, a number representing half her team’s total.

Indians hammer Rebels

Make it 15 double-doubles on the season for Brelyn Moore, who tallied 17 points and 17 rebounds in Rural Retreat’s 61-14 Hogoheegee District road win over the Rebels.

Annabelle Fiscus added 19 points — 12 on four 3-pointers — seven steals and six assists for the Indians (13-5, 5-0), who are still unbeaten in league play.

Shaina Addair led Patrick Henry with seven points.

Maroons blast Galax

Reed Kirtner tossed in 22 points as the George Wythe Maroons crushed Mountain Empire District rival Galax 68-30.

Ty Campbell added 11 points for GW, which led 25-9 after one quarter.

Galax scored just seven points in the second half.

Rebels overwhelm Rural Retreat

Jake Hall scored 19 points as Patrick Henry overpowered Rural Retreat 59-37 for the 10th win of the season for the Rebels.

Hamilton Addair and Kadin Gobble supplied 11 points apiece for the Rebels, who raced out to a 16-4 lead.