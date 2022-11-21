Bluefield University celebrates the season

Bluefield University will host its traditional Christmas at Bluefield music extravaganza Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Harman Chapel Auditorium on the Bluefield University campus.

Known as the institution’s Christmas gift to the Greater Bluefield community, Christmas at Bluefield is open and free to the public as an annual celebration of the birth of Christ through choral performances, carol singing, instrumental selections, theatre pieces, and scripture readings. The production will showcase students and professors from BU’s music and theatre departments.

Designed to welcome and celebrate the Christmas season, Christmas at Bluefield will feature sacred and familiar anthems, carols, and praise songs offered by BU’s Concert Band, Brass Quintet, Variations Chamber Singers, Masterworks Chorale, Jazz Band, and Theatre Department.

"Christmas at Bluefield will be an amazing, inspiring time of light, joy, and peace celebrating God's gift of the incarnation of his son,” said Dr. Mark Milberger, Director of the Center of Worship Arts at BU. “Music, candlelight, theater, and more. Come celebrate the season with us."

A reception hosted by the office of the president will follow the program in Shott Hall with hot cider, coffee, cookies, and other holiday treats.