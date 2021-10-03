3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $199,000

Brick ranch home in Wytheville, VA with lots of entertaining space. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath well-kept home has comfortable living spaces along with a full basement and generous deck. Situated in a cul-de-sac, this location has little traffic and plenty of potential especially with the basement space, complete with bar and gas fireplace. Hardwood flooring and quality carpeting are plentiful in the living spaces on the main level. The back yard has a view of the mountains and provides a great escape plus this location is easy for the commuter. This beautiful home is within a short drive to many of the local natural resources such as New River, Jefferson National Forest lands, Reed Creek and hidden gems like Crystal Springs for all outdoor recreational needs.