County leaders on April 11 approved $190,000 in funds for the Ager Park playground project, money that included a $50,000 grant from the Wythe-Bland Foundation that had initially been declined by the board.

At its most recent meeting, Supervisors unanimously approved the funding for the playground after being assured that the foundation had approved all the waivers county leaders had requested.

Earlier, the board expressed concerns about language tied to the Foundation’s contract, specifically about having to repay the money or turn over the playground property if the playground is no longer used and a requirement that the Wythe-Bland Foundation logo be used in conjunction with any marketing or press releases about the project.

In March, a divided board agreed to authorize county staff to enter into negotiations to accept the $50,000 from the Foundation.

The need for the money arose when Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins told officials in March that around $330,000 would be needed for the first phase of the park’s rehab. Nearly $20,000 of that would go toward demolition costs, removing the old, wooden playground that was built in 1994 and had become a danger.

At the same meeting, Supervisors celebrated an undefeated George Wythe Scholastic Bowl Team that this year captured its fourth consecutive state championship. Led by coach Jonathan Powers, the team is made up of Charla King, Ivy Lin, Mason Mabry, Eden Miller, Kendra Nguyen, Charlotte Phillips and Sam Wilner.

In other county news, the Wythe Planning Commission is updating the county’s Comprehensive Plan, a tool aimed at helping guide growth and development, and is seeking public input.

A Monday, May 1, public hearing is set for the 7 p.m. in Wythe County Administrative Building.

A copy of the Comprehensive Plan is on file in the County Administrator’s Office for review or it can be viewed at wytheco.org