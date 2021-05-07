Falls Mills Daycare Center opens

By Jim Talbert

The News & Press

Falls Mills Va, - Deaton Jones was the last principal so it was appropriate that he ring the bell ending the building’s service as a school and open as an Adult Day Care Center.

Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens officially opened the center May 7 and Jones was asked to give the history of the school which opened in 1953. The school was closed in 1991 and the building was used by Clinch Valley Community Action for several years before they and the county turned it over to AASC.

Regina Sayers and her staff started in 2013 planning to develop the site into a state of the art adult day care center. A bevy of state and local agencies funded the multi-million dollar project that will serve 36 people and employ 25.

The center will also have a medical center that will offer telehealth and other medical services. Jones said the bell was the original one used to open and close school and call children in from recess. “I think it is appropriate that it be rung to officially open this center,’ he said.