The Wythe County and Rural Retreat Public Libraries have an abbreviated week coming up. We will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on both Monday and Tuesday, so…no Meandering Mondays Book Club and no Tuesday Dungeons and Dragons gaming this time.

But there will also be some extras. One is a Game Night at the Wythe County Public Library on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Bring your own favorite game or play one of ours.

Music with Holly Montgomery is set for Friday at 5 p.m. at the Gazebo at the Rural Retreat Public Library. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy this free program.

The Twisted Stitchers are hosted at the Wythe County Public Library on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Join us for socializing and knitting.

If you missed not having Dungeons and Dragons fix at the Wythe County library, the Rural Retreat Public Library is offering it on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The monthly Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale, everything from popular novels to coffee-table books to children’s to non-fiction and more, will be Friday and Saturday in the little bookshop behind the library. As Mr. Spock would say, “Infinite Delight through Infinite Diversity.”