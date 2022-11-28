Spartans best Warriors in pre-season show

Eastside 62, Chilhowie 51:
Eli McCoy and Shawn Mullins each scored 15 points as the Eastside Spartans collected a win over Chilhowie in a VHSL Benefit Game.
Cole Mullins added 11 points for Eastside.
Zac Hall’s 19 points and Aiden Bartuski’s 13 points were tops for Chilhowie.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
JSage
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today