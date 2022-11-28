 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spartans best Warriors in pre-season show

Eastside 62, Chilhowie 51:

Eli McCoy and Shawn Mullins each scored 15 points as the Eastside Spartans collected a win over Chilhowie in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Cole Mullins added 11 points for Eastside.

Zac Hall’s 19 points and Aiden Bartuski’s 13 points were tops for Chilhowie.

