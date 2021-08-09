5 Bedroom Home in Independence - $399,900

Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with many upgrades. This gorgeous home sits on top of a ridge with stunning views from all angles of the wrap around porch. The current owner has decorated the home and resembles a magazine photo shoot. The home has dual heat pumps and newly installed. The kitchen was just upgraded featuring granite counter tops,tile backsplash, farm house sink, tile floor and new light fixtures. In the kitchen you have a large pantry that leads into the 1/2 bath and updated laundry room. Throughout the kitchen, dining room and living area you will find tongue and grove ceilings. The master bedroom/bath that is located on the main level has recently been upgraded with ceramic tile, ceiling fan, sink, fixtures, and cabinets. The master bedtoom is located off the foyer in the home were a new front door boast views of the mountains in Grayson County, and leads out to a wrap around deck or when you enter the home it leads to a beautiful staircase that takes you to the