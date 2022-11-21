Area counties share the Thanksgiving bounty

Lost between Halloween and Christmas, Thanksgiving nevertheless offers an opportunity each year for family reunions, community get-togethers, and sharing of life’s blessings.

The number one aspect of Thanksgiving is a meal showcasing the bounty of the harvest. While many families gather ‘round a table laden with turkey and ham, potatoes and casseroles, breads and pies, there are those for whom the holiday offers little joy or food. This is where communities showcase their generosity in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving meal events are available in Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties along with other activities including foot races.

SmythWarren Family Memorial Meal: The Warren Family Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner will once again be served on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers will be stuffing boxes and delivering meals in the Marion, Adwolfe, and Atkins areas and north on Highway 16 to the base of the mountain as well as serving in the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Marion starting at 11:30 a.m. Donations are sought to help with the purchase of the turkeys and other supplies. Checks can be made out to Project Crossroads and mailed to 136 Snider Branch Rd. Marion, VA 24354. For meal deliveries call 276-782-3339 by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and leave a message with a name, address, phone number and number of meals to be delivered. Also for those who would like to volunteer to help prepare and serve as well as deliver meals, please call and leave a phone message and contact number. The project will need at least 10 routes to be covered by delivery volunteers.

Lifetime Wellness Turkey Day 5K: The Lifetime Wellness Center in Saltville is planning the Turkey Day 5K on Thanksgiving Day beginning at 9 a.m. Burn those Thanksgiving calories before you eat them by joining in this fun event. Cost to participate is $20 and grand prize is a one-year membership. Start from the LWC parking lot. For information, call 276-496-9705 or email dkarriker@lifetiewc.com.

Gobbler Gallop: Another fun running event planned for Thanksgiving is the 2022 Gobbler Gallop sponsored by the Eric Albano Youth Soccer Foundation. Takes place at the Marion town parking lot/farmers market with registration at 8:30 a.m. and 5K Run/Walk for all ages beginning at 9 a.m. Cost is $15 with event shirt or free without event shirt for 12 and under, $30 with event shirt and $15 without event shirt for 13 and up, along with a $5 discount with a canned food donation. Pre-registration forms can be mailed to EAYSF, P.O. Box 162, Marion, VA 24354 or downloaded at www.banosoccer.com. For more information, call Pat Albano at 276-783-3019.

WytheOpen Door Café events: Open Door Cafe’s 4th Annual Friendsgiving event will be Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Open Door Cafe’s zero hunger mission. New Orleans Themed Menu includes a choice of shrimp, chicken, or vegetable Po’ Boy sandwich, dirty rice, corn jalapeno salsa, and beignet. Meal tickets are $20. Seven Sister’s Brews are available at the beer counter. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at Seven Sisters Brewery the night of the event.

The Café is also hosting the 11th Annual Stuffed Strut 5k Run Walk Roll A-thon, in person on Thanksgiving Day, or you can strut your way anytime, any distance until Nov. 30.

$40 — Late Registration through Nov. 23

$45 — Day of Registration starting at 6:45 a.m. Nov. 24

There are eight run, walk or roll experiences to choose from, in-person and virtual options plus the opportunity to form teams, fundraise and earn exclusive apparel rewards or team recognition. Runners, walkers, and para-athletes join and raise funds in the fight against hunger. Kids under 10 may run, walk, bike, skate, or scoot the one-mile fun run.

The 2022 Stuffed Strut begins at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning in downtown Wytheville at the Open Door Café. The route is a relatively flat, paved course around downtown Wytheville. Medals awarded to first, second and third place finishers in several age and mobility categories.

Last year’s Stuffed Strut A-thon featured a mostly friendly and highly competitive match-up between BC “The Cute Kid” and Mike “The Old Guy.”

This year the community’s respected, most senior and fearless leaders are squaring up all in good fun to avoid the title of “Biggest Loser.” Mike Pugh and Andy Kegley are competing to see who can raise the most café meals. The runner-up will end up with a whip cream pie in his face on Thanksgiving morning.

Support Mike — https://bit.ly/3Wxqtq7

Support Andy — https://www.strutwytheus.org/rosehillcows

All proceeds support HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence) Inc.’s general charitable activities unless otherwise restricted by the donor. Located at 650 W. Main St., Wytheville, VA 24382, (276) 227-0212.

BlandMechanicsburg Christian Church: Thanksgiving baskets/boxes are packed each year and given out to families in the area. It’s a year-long project with church members collecting specific items during specific months such as canned goods, money for purchasing food, stuffing, etc.

“By November we have enough stuff to give out 50 baskets,” said Pastor Tom Maurer. “We learn of need through word of mouth. This project is a hand-up, not a hand-out.”

The baskets (boxes) contain a 3 lb. canned ham, can of green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, box of stuffing, potato mix, Jello, a can of biscuits, cake mix and icing, and this year fresh tomatoes.

Nancy Pruitt, coordinator for the event over the past decade, said the program started out providing turkeys and a few other items to about 25 families. They discovered that many of the recipients were older couples who did not know how to cook a turkey and did not have the space or the need for that much meat. So the church members changed to small hams.

“We’ve had several over the years write thank-you letters,” Maurer said. “We had one lady one year who had people coming over and she didn’t know what to serve them so she was so happy to have the box.”

Maurer said it was difficult this year to find enough canned hams. “We had people literally going all over the area looking,” he said. “They probably traveled 200 miles to collect enough hams.”

Volunteers gather the Saturday before Thanksgiving to put the baskets together and deliver them in the community.