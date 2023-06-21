Feeding Southwest Virginia announced the sponsorship of the emergency feeding under SFSP (Summer Food Service Program). Meals for children will be available at no charge to all participants at each site and provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis at each of the following sites during the following times.

Bland CountyBland Ministry Center, 65 Seddon Street, Bland — Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Floyd CountyPlenty!, 192 Elephant Curve Rd., NW, Floyd — Breakfast and Lunch: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Smyth CountyChilhowie Christian Church, 172 Apple Valley Rd., Chilhowie – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Home delivery.

Chilhowie Public Library, 807 Chilhowie St., Chilhowie — Lunch: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. and Snack: Tuesdays, 12:05-12:15 p.m.

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 141 Pine Street, Chilhowie — Breakfast and Lunch: third Thursday of the month, 12-1 p.m.

Marion Manor Apts., 1011 Marion Manor Dr., Marion — Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1:45-2:15 p.m.

Severt Hills Apts., 300 Douglas St., Marion — Lunch: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12:50-1:20 p.m.

Saltville Library, 111 Palmer Ave., Saltville — Lunch: Mondays 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tazewell CountyTazewell Library- Richlands, 102 Suffolk Ave., Richlands — Lunch: Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Snack: Monday – Friday, 1-2 p.m.

Washington County (partial list)Boys & Girls Club Mtn. Empire- Abingdon, 16173 Elementary Drive, Abingdon — Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 9-1 a.m., and Lunch: Monday – Friday, 12-1 p.m.

Children’s Inc.- Highlands Fellowship ABG, 22417 Watauga Rd., Abingdon — Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8-9 a.m., and Snack: Monday – Friday, 3-3:30 p.m.

Washington County Public Library- Hayter’s Gap, 7720 Hayters Gap Road, Abingdon — Lunch: Fridays, 12-1 p.m.

Washington Rec. Dept.- Washington County Fairgrounds, 17046 Fairground Dr., Abingdon — Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m., and Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wythe CountyHope Inc., 650 W. Main St., Wytheville — Breakfast and Lunch: Monday and Wednesday, 12-1 p.m.