2022 Construction 3BD/2BA one level, open floor plan home with 1.33 acres and a long range Mountain View. Still under builders warranty. Brand new black stainless appliances in the kitchen, hickory cabinets and black double sink with bronze fixtures. Open dining with a view, out the sliding glass door, off the back deck and nice sized back yard. New propane fireplace and custom mantle in the living room. Primary bedroom suite off the living room with a large enough bedroom for king bed and bath has double sinks with lots of storage and tile walk in showers with glass enclosures, his and hers closets and bronze fixtures throughout and ceramic tile floor. The other two bedrooms are large and guest bathroom has shower/tub combo with tile surround and tile floor. Laundry room with new washer and dryer. LVP flooring other than the bathrooms. Underground power. Plenty of land for a garden, room for the kids to play and enjoy the view. New ADT security system.<3 min to 77/81. <1 mi to grocery