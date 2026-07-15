A Conversation with Jefferson and Washington Jul 15, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Thomas Jefferson (Kurt Smith) and Martha Washington (Katharine Pittman) during Conversation 2025 in the Martha Washington Inn ballroom. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The seventh annual Conversation with Jefferson, a historical program celebrating America’s 250th anniversary and the rich history of Southwest Virginia, will take place on July 26-27 at 5:30 p.m.kAm%2<:?8 A=246 :? E96 32==C@@> @7 E96 |2CE92 (2D9:?8E@? x?? :? p3:?85@?[ E9:D J62C’D 6G6?E 762EFC6D zFCE $>:E9[ H9@ A@CEC2JD %9@>2D y6776CD@? 2E r@=@?:2= (:==:2>D3FC8[ 2=@?8D:56 #@? r2C?68:6 2D v6@C86 (2D9:?8E@?] %@86E96C[ E96J H:== 3C:?8 E96 A2DE E@ =:76 E9C@F89 4@?G6CD2E:@? 2?5 DE@CJE6==:?8 46?E6C65 @? E96 4C62E:@? @7 (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ :? s646>36C `ffe =68:D=2E:@? 42CC:65 3J y6776CD@? E92E 96=A65 D92A6 E96 C68:@?’D 62C=J 56G6=@A>6?E]k^Am kAm%9:D J62C’D AC@8C2> 2=D@ >2C<D E96 h_E9 2??:G6CD2CJ @7 E96 7@F?5:?8 @7 E96 =@42= 9:DE@C:42= D@4:6EJ 2?5 4@:?4:56D H:E9 E96 ':C8:?:2 w:89=2?5D u6DE:G2=[ H9:49 :D 6IA64E65 E@ EC2?D7@C> p3:?85@? :?E@ 2 7C@?E:6C G:==286 C6>:?:D46?E @7 =:76 :? `ffe]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Matthews helming JIDA kAmp55:E:@?2= 6G6?ED E9C@F89@FE E96 H66< :?4=F56 2 46>6E6CJ E@FC 2E 9:DE@C:4 $:?<:?8 $AC:?8 r6>6E6CJ @? yF=J ad[ 2D H6== 2D 9:DE@CJ =64EFC6D D4965F=65 7@C yF=J ag 2?5 ah]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community.