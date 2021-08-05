 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $53,100

3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the country yet assailable to downtown Marion. The home offers open floor plan with kitchen, dining room and living room. Large covered front porch. Home is a great investment at the price. With a little TLC . Sellers will leave some of the personal property in the home.

