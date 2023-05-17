The Town of Chilhowie may be on the smaller side, but its heart is big as is its willingness to put its concern into action. Though the town’s volunteers were taking part in the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Celebrity Bagging event with larger towns and cities such as Bristol, Blacksburg, and Marion, Chilhowie once again claimed the Top Fundraiser prize.

Celebrity Bagging is held annually on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving at local Food City stores. Town council members, town staff, school personnel and other community celebrities bag groceries in hopes of securing donations for the United Way’s programs.

This past Tuesday night, Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger received the award on behalf of the town as the United Way presented its annual Impact Awards to individuals and organizations that serve their communities.

According to a United Way news release, more than 250 people gathered in the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center’s Grand Hall for the awards program.

Thursday evening, Heninger shared the award with the council members and thanked all those who took part in the endeavor or helped in anyway.

The mayor also shared that in the terms of funds, Chilhowie raised more money than the second place team by a 2-to-1 margin. “It looks good on us,” Heninger reflected as he shared that he told the awards gathering the town would “win again next year.”

During the Tuesday ceremony the Thompson Charitable Foundation was honored as Community Partner of the Year. Food City was honored as Top Giver.

Some of the other honorees included:

Elite Partners: Ballad Health, Food City, Universal Fibers, Utility Trailer: Atkins, and Utility Trailer: Glade Spring;

Childhood Success Partner of the Year: Kim Hill;

Youth Success Partner of the Year: Radford City Schools;

Resilience Partner of the Year: Washington County (Virginia) Schools;

Unsung Heroes: Baptist General Association of Virginia, Mennonite Disaster Service.

Dr. Rachel Fowlkes was posthumously honored as the 2023 Woman of Distinction.

Fowlkes, who died in April, was the former executive director of the Higher Education Center and served on numerous boards after her retirement, including the United Way of Southwest Virginia Board of Directors. Fowlkes’ son, John, and daughter, Merrill Hoopengardner, were both on hand to accept the award on behalf of their mother.

“We are incredibly honored to give recognition to those in our communities who are helping make Southwest Virginia the best place to work, live and raise a family,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia in the release. “We couldn’t continue the work we do without the incredible support of our region, and with everyone singing from the same songbook, our voices can be heard across the Commonwealth.”