Health officials say number of COVID cases in isolation can be determined by the number of cases reported in last 10 days
Health officials say number of COVID cases in isolation can be determined by the number of cases reported in last 10 days

Virus graphic Sept 11
Source: Virginia Department of Health

While the Virginia Department of Health does not report recovery or active case numbers, local health officials have said that the approximate number of individuals currently in isolation with the virus can be determined by the number of cases reported within the last 10 days.

Individuals are typically placed in isolation for that amount of time while they are considered contagious, though that can vary from person to person.

Because long-term care facility data is reported differently than other data, cases reported in facilities like nursing homes may not be reflected on the VDH website as quickly as other cases in the community.

Bland zip data Sept. 11

Because zip codes can be shared between communities and sometimes even counties, zip code data may not match data reported at the county level.
Wythe zip data Sept 11

Smyth zip data Sept. 11

