Health officials say number of COVID cases in isolation can be determined by the number of cases reported in last 10 days

While the Virginia Department of Health does not report recovery or active case numbers, local health officials have said that the approximate number of individuals currently in isolation with the virus can be determined by the number of cases reported within the last 10 days.
Individuals are typically placed in isolation for that amount of time while they are considered contagious, though that can vary from person to person.
Because long-term care facility data is reported differently than other data, cases reported in facilities like nursing homes may not be reflected on the VDH website as quickly as other cases in the community.
For a look at how the pandemic has evolved in Smyth County
