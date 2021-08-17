Former Wytheville fire chief Ikey Davidson dies at 66

Local public safety and emergency workers are mourning the death of longtime public servant, Ikey Davidson, who died Saturday.
Davidson had nearly 50 years of experience in emergency management. He started his emergency services career as a junior firefighter in 1974 with the Wytheville Fire Department and eventually became the department’s second paid employee. At the fire department, he held numerous positions, including volunteer chief and assistant chief. He also worked as a dispatcher for a while. He enjoyed training fire personnel on the local and state level. A mentor to many firefighters, Davidson spent countless hours teaching them about everything from fighting fires to managing chemical spills.
Davidson, 66, served nearly a decade as the Wythe County Emergency Services Coordinator and contributed to the opening of the 911 Call Center.
“As Emergency Coordinator for Wythe County for almost eight years, Ikey worked diligently to improve fire, rescue, and public safety of Wythe County,” said Stephen Bear, county administrator. “Ikey always wanted to improve emergency services preparedness without straining the taxpayers of Wythe County. He was successful in obtaining grants for turnout gear, radios, and supplies throughout the years for the benefit of all departments. I appreciate Ikey’s many years of volunteer and employed service dedicated to public safety.”
In 2014, he accepted a position with Transportation Operation & Management overseeing the training and development of emergency response teams for both the Big Walker Mountain Tunnel and the East River Tunnel.
Davidson served as a member of the International Society of Fire Instructors, the Southwest Virginia Fireman’s Association, and the Wythe County Local Emergency Planning Committee. He also served as president of the Wythe County Fire Association. In addition, he served as a fire and hazmat instructor for the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Fire Programs, teaching classes in all areas of emergency response.
Friends said Davidson enjoyed his job, but his love for his family was always evident. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 30 years, Lisa, and daughters Sabrina and Sara Beth.
“He loved his family, loved emergency service and loved to laugh,” said Jeremy Farley, who worked with Davidson when both were county employees. “He made every day fun. He was the biggest prankster I’ve ever worked with. Every day was a new adventure with him.”
Retired Wytheville Director of Public Safety Albert Newberry was a co-worker and friend. They fought fires together for years and enjoyed fishing together.
“Sometimes I spent more time with him during the day and night on the interstates than I did with my family, but that was our job to do,” he said. “Ikey was a good man. He was very dedicated to his work, his family and his community.”
Outside of work, Davidson enjoyed woodworking. His handiwork kept illusions for the World of Wonder Magic Show working correctly. His daughters work as assistants for the magic show, created by Eddie Armbrister, who was raised in Wytheville. According to the show’s Facebook page, Davidson recently completed building a new Crystal Box Illusion with road cases for the show.
“After every show, Ikey would joke, ‘What did you break this time?’ and he would have whatever was broken repaired as good as new right away,” the online post said. “RIP, Ikey. You will be missed and always remembered as a courageous firemen/first responder, a great father to Sabrina and Sara Beth, a wonderful husband to Lisa and a generous friend to many. Thanks for everything! It was my honor and privilege to know you.”
As a state-certified instructor, Davidson trained firefighters from throughout the area, including Bland County.
“With heavy hearts we would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ikey Davidson,” the Bland County Volunteer Fire Department posted online. “Our department members worked closely with him for many years in his emergency service roles. The Wythe and Bland County communities have suffered a great loss.”
During a 2014 interview after he accepted the job at the tunnels, Davidson recalled some his most memorable emergency events.
One was the snowstorm in January 2013 that closed businesses and schools, and wreaked havoc on Interstate 77, where cars were at a complete stop in both lanes for more than 12 hours. Another one was when a derecho, or complex area of straight-line storms, slammed the area with hurricane force winds in July 2012.
He also remembered when a gas line exploded along Hwy. 52 years ago that he could see from his kitchen door.
“He didn’t even walk out the door; he knew what had happened and he got on the radio and asked them to roll everything in the county,” his wife, Lisa, remembered.
In an online post, the Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department said Davidson was “always willing to help and go the extra mile to ensure the community was ready and as safe as possible. Ikey never wanted to talk about himself, but instead about his family and children. It was obvious that they filled his heart entirely.”
Davidson’s funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Grubb Funeral Home with The Reverend Aubrey Whitlow officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at King’s Grove Cemetery in Crockett. Memorials may be made to King’s Grove Cemetery Endowment Inc. c/o Ann King, 799 Kings Grove Lane, Crockett, Virginia 24323. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com