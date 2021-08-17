Former Wytheville fire chief Ikey Davidson dies at 66

One was the snowstorm in January 2013 that closed businesses and schools, and wreaked havoc on Interstate 77, where cars were at a complete stop in both lanes for more than 12 hours. Another one was when a derecho, or complex area of straight-line storms, slammed the area with hurricane force winds in July 2012.

He also remembered when a gas line exploded along Hwy. 52 years ago that he could see from his kitchen door.

“He didn’t even walk out the door; he knew what had happened and he got on the radio and asked them to roll everything in the county,” his wife, Lisa, remembered.

In an online post, the Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department said Davidson was “always willing to help and go the extra mile to ensure the community was ready and as safe as possible. Ikey never wanted to talk about himself, but instead about his family and children. It was obvious that they filled his heart entirely.”