Q&A with Bland Board of Supervisors candidate Keith Costello

I would like to see the county expand the marketing of natural resources. The first steps would be to expand the reach of marketing materials. One way to accomplish this would be to make use of regional tourism partnerships. In addition, I would like to see greater direct marketing to a number of constituent groups including motorcycle clubs, motor-home owner associations, passenger bus companies focusing on chartered tours, and civic clubs in surrounding areas. We must be able to tell the story of Bland County, locally as well as abroad, and include all of the great people, assets, products, and unique places that exist here. I believe that a greater focus should be put on the section of the Appalachian Trail that passes through the county.

The primary way the county can promote entrepreneurship is to provide the necessary infrastructure to support business growth and development. Resources and workshops should be made available to citizens of the county to teach them the process of opening a business. A master plan of economic development should be put into place to guide in this process. This would include water and sewer services. To this mix, and in order to support a wider variety of business opportunities, I would like to see a natural gas distribution pipeline in the county. Many types of businesses need natural gas in order to operate. I would also like to see Internet coverage expanded into a larger part of the county. I would like to see the county setup up additional communications towers to provide Internet and emergency services communications. To defray the cost of the towers, I would offer tower space to commercial communications providers such as cell phone companies for a rental and usage fee. I believe that the county should develop and publish an updated CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) that addresses these issues.