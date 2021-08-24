Memorial race to honor Glenda Scott

“We met through Sole Sisters,” Kim said. “I instantly liked her and before I knew it we were running local races together before eventually traveling for larger events. She was so much fun and easy to talk to, to the point of getting lost in conversation with her. Running in the mornings was our time to process things about work or to hash out what was happening on Game of Thrones. The others laughed at us because they had no idea what we were talking about.”

Kim called Glenda a good listener that had a heart of gold but could deliver a sassy comeback if it was needed.

“I think of her often,” Kim said. “There will never be another like her. I believe I could write a book about her.”

Glenda was not one that would seek the limelight but I know that she would be honored that her town and friends thought enough of her to have a memorial race in her honor. Our family and her group of friends are honored as well that she made this much of a positive impact in her community.

“I miss Glenda every day,” Anita stated. “She was a ray of sunshine in my life!”

***

The Glenda Scott Memorial Fun Run 5K Walk/Run and 1-Mile Kids Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 28. The race begins and ends at the Bland County Fairgrounds. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m. Registration the day of the race is $25. There will be prizes for the top three women and top three men. For more information, see the Bland County Fair, Inc. Facebook page. The event is part of the Bland County Fair and is sponsored by the Bland County Board of Supervisors.