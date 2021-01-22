Mount Rogers to begin vaccinating those 65 and older, doses remain limited

(Marion, Va.) – Mount Rogers Health District will begin vaccinating those 65 and above starting Monday, January 25. However, vaccine supply continues to be very limited.

Virginia will continue to receive about 100,000 doses per week from the federal government for the foreseeable future, likely through the end of February. Vaccine allocation will be based on population. Mount Rogers Health District has 2% of the state’s population, and will receive 2% of the available vaccine doses. This allocation includes vaccine for health systems, local health departments, and community partners. It is a substantial reduction in vaccine compared to what has been allocated previously to the health district. Second doses are not part of this allocation, and are shipped separately. There are second doses for everyone who has received a first dose.

“Health systems, health districts, and community partners in far Southwest Virginia will prioritize those most at risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19,” said Karen Shelton MD, district director. “Deaths from COVID-19 have been highest in our older populations. We will focus on vaccinating these groups, while continuing to vaccinate smaller numbers of Phase 1b essential workers.”