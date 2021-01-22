Mount Rogers to begin vaccinating those 65 and older, doses remain limited

(Marion, Va.) – Mount Rogers Health District will begin vaccinating those 65 and above starting Monday, January 25. However, vaccine supply continues to be very limited.
Virginia will continue to receive about 100,000 doses per week from the federal government for the foreseeable future, likely through the end of February. Vaccine allocation will be based on population. Mount Rogers Health District has 2% of the state’s population, and will receive 2% of the available vaccine doses. This allocation includes vaccine for health systems, local health departments, and community partners. It is a substantial reduction in vaccine compared to what has been allocated previously to the health district. Second doses are not part of this allocation, and are shipped separately. There are second doses for everyone who has received a first dose.
“Health systems, health districts, and community partners in far Southwest Virginia will prioritize those most at risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19,” said Karen Shelton MD, district director. “Deaths from COVID-19 have been highest in our older populations. We will focus on vaccinating these groups, while continuing to vaccinate smaller numbers of Phase 1b essential workers.”
“As Governor Northam said,” Shelton continued, “it is critical that those who are at highest risk be protected first, so we must ask many people to wait for a vaccine. We know this is hard. We know everyone wants to be vaccinated quickly, and we wish there was enough vaccine for everyone right now. We will continue to vaccinate our community to the best of our ability with the resources we have available.”
As a result of the decreased vaccine supply to Mount Rogers Health District, certain Phase 1b priority groups, including manufacturing, will experience a delay in receiving their vaccines.
Those with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their provider. The vaccine is not contraindicated for those who are planning to become pregnant, or are pregnant or breastfeeding, but those with concerns are encouraged to discuss the vaccine with their health care provider prior to their vaccine appointment.
Those who are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who have another illness with a fever are not eligible for vaccine until these conditions are resolved. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/vaccine/