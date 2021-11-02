Funeral services set for former Bland County sheriff

Starting with the state police in the late 1960s, Roseberry also worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Little Creek resident was twice elected Bland County sheriff – once in 1988 and again in 2015. Citing ongoing health issues in 2019, he said he wasn’t running for another term and retired.

“Sheriff Tom Roseberry was one of the most dedicated lawman that I ever knew,” he wrote. “His true desire was to be able to help someone in their time of need. He was a natural born leader who guided countless deputies and state troopers in law enforcement and in their personal lives. He was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. He loved his family and was so proud of them. Words cannot express how heartbroken we are over his loss. We do however take comfort in knowing he is with his Lord and Savior now. We pray for God’s comfort on his wonderful family and ask that everyone please keep them in your prayers.”