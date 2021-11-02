Funeral services set for former Bland County sheriff

The community will come together on Saturday to remember a longtime Bland County lawman who died last week at age 74.
Memorial services for Thomas Junior Roseberry II will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bland Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until service time.
The former Bland County sheriff and Virginia State Police trooper died on Oct. 27.
Starting with the state police in the late 1960s, Roseberry also worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Little Creek resident was twice elected Bland County sheriff – once in 1988 and again in 2015. Citing ongoing health issues in 2019, he said he wasn’t running for another term and retired.
His replacement and former employee, Sheriff Jason Ramsey, called him “a man of honor and integrity.”
“Sheriff Tom Roseberry was one of the most dedicated lawman that I ever knew,” he wrote. “His true desire was to be able to help someone in their time of need. He was a natural born leader who guided countless deputies and state troopers in law enforcement and in their personal lives. He was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. He loved his family and was so proud of them. Words cannot express how heartbroken we are over his loss. We do however take comfort in knowing he is with his Lord and Savior now. We pray for God’s comfort on his wonderful family and ask that everyone please keep them in your prayers.”
In a newspaper article about his state police retirement, Roseberry reflected on his long career of patrolling the interstates and watching the evolution of law enforcement equipment and techniques.
“I have felt so fortunate that all my adult life that the department provided me and my family with a good profession,” he said.
In December 2020, Roseberry’s predecessor, Sheriff Jerry Thompson, died at age 72.