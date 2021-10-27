Q&A with Bland County School Board candidate J.P. Agee

Bland’s student population is dropping. How can this be reversed? What are the options if it isn’t? And what point does it become too expensive?

I think this is a broad issue that needs to be looked at with the board of supervisors and county administrator along with the school board members. It will take a group effort to help increase student population. The current student population has remained relatively the same for two years which is especially good during a pandemic. If elected ensuring the continued operation and continuity of BCPS will be my top priority. Cost-effective spending is more important now than ever due to the economic uncertainty of our country.

What are the top two or three things that the school system gets right?

Bland County has two full time school resource officers that each have 20 plus years of experience and knowledge along with our strong working relationship with the Bland County Sheriff’s Office. Safety should always be a top priority in public schools. Another great quality of BCPS is our student to teacher ratio is approximately 13:1 which allows for more one on one teaching when needed. BCPS is also fortunate to have many great teachers, some who themselves were former students and chose to come back here to teach.