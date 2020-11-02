Bland County residents facing animal cruelty charges

Accused of taping a puppy’s mouth shut with electrical tape earlier this month, two Bland County residents are facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

Dec. 16 trial dates have been set for 37-year-old Diana Kate Rose and 57-year-old Ronnie Wayne Watkins, who were arrested on Oct. 7 after an investigation by Chief Deputy Brandon Anders.

In his criminal complaint, Anders said he got a call on Oct. 4 about a puppy that had been found along East Bluegrass Trail with its mouth taped shut. The caller also said a silver Saturn had been seen vacant in the area where the dog was discovered.

While going to talk to the caller, Anders saw the Saturn traveling west and stopped it.

He said Rose, who said she didn’t have a license, was driving, and Watkins was a passenger.

“When asked about the puppy that had been found with its mouth taped shut, Ms. Rose admitted that she had taped the puppy’s mouth shut to prevent it from biting her,” Anders wrote. “…The occupants advised that the puppy had gotten away from them while they were having car issues along East Bluegrass Trail. They further advised that they had left the area with the puppy to retrieve a part for their car.”