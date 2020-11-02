Bland County residents facing animal cruelty charges

Accused of taping a puppy’s mouth shut with electrical tape earlier this month, two Bland County residents are facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.
Dec. 16 trial dates have been set for 37-year-old Diana Kate Rose and 57-year-old Ronnie Wayne Watkins, who were arrested on Oct. 7 after an investigation by Chief Deputy Brandon Anders.
In his criminal complaint, Anders said he got a call on Oct. 4 about a puppy that had been found along East Bluegrass Trail with its mouth taped shut. The caller also said a silver Saturn had been seen vacant in the area where the dog was discovered.
While going to talk to the caller, Anders saw the Saturn traveling west and stopped it.
He said Rose, who said she didn’t have a license, was driving, and Watkins was a passenger.
“When asked about the puppy that had been found with its mouth taped shut, Ms. Rose admitted that she had taped the puppy’s mouth shut to prevent it from biting her,” Anders wrote. “…The occupants advised that the puppy had gotten away from them while they were having car issues along East Bluegrass Trail. They further advised that they had left the area with the puppy to retrieve a part for their car.”
Anders said the caller’s brother who retrieved the puppy said it had three rounds of tape around its nose when it was caught.
In addition to being charged with animal cruelty, Rose was also charged with driving without a license-second or subsequent offense.
Given court-appointed attorneys at their arraignments, both defendants are free while awaiting trial.
Anders said on Tuesday that the dog didn’t require veterinary care and was released to the people who found it.
County man facing child endangerment, drug charges
Accused of having drugs around a minor, a Bland County man is awaiting trial on two felony charges.
Brian Keith Farlow, 49, of Bland was arrested on Oct. 16 and charged with child endangerment and drug possession after an investigation by Sheriff Jason Ramsey.
In a criminal complaint, Ramsey said social services contacted him about Farlow possibly having drugs around his children.
Ramsey said there were photographs of what appeared to be a sunglasses case containing a crystal substance, pills, digital scales and smoking devices.
“While talking with social services a family member of Brian Farlow called and asked me to come to his residence,” Ramsey wrote. “Brian Farlow had called his mother and father and had them get the said items from his bedroom. The family member gave these items to me.”
Given a court-appointed attorney, Farlow -- whose criminal record includes charges of marijuana distribution and driving under the influence -- is free on a $10,000 bond while awaiting trial.
His preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 10, 2021.
