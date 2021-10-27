Q&A with Bland County School Board candidate Dave Andrews

If elected, I hope to learn more of the inner workings of the Board to ensure informed decisions are made.

What are the top two or three things that the school system gets right?

1.) With this being one of the smaller systems in the state, I believe that allows the chance for a more personal experience between the students and those teaching and guiding young lives 2.) Maintain the Best Teachers, Counselors and Staff that teach and motivate the students to excel.

What are the top two or three things that the school system gets wrong?

After hearing comments and listening to those visiting our county schools in years past, the physical condition of the facilities was a concern. As I understand , improvements have been made in both physical brick and mortar enhancements, and in custodial areas. Whatever facilities we have, it is imperative that these be maintained at a high level.

Is there anything that other school systems do that Bland County could replicate?

As I work and travel in many surrounding counties and states, many other small school systems have been able to add new facilities to serve their students, teachers and staff. This presents opportunities to communicate with them and learn from their experiences , as they went through this process…from funding procurement to project initiation to completion. I am encouraged to hear about the expertise of current staff in finding alternatives and sources to fund and carry out many endeavors. My current work requires collaboration of many groups to ensure that we gather as much information as possible to make the best decisions, and I hope to carry that into my workings with the School Board.