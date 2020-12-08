Bland County man charged with strangulation

A Bland County man once charged with burning down his parents’ house and assaulting police officers was arrested again on Monday after being accused of assaulting his sister in Pulaski County.

Bennie Ray Taylor Jr., 36, of Bastian turned himself in to Bland County deputies on Pulaski County arrest warrants charging him with assault and battery of a family member and strangulation.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 4 Taylor got into an argument with his sister, Jessica Lindsey, who lives in the Little Creek Road area of Pulaski County.

“During the argument Taylor choked Lindsey with his hands,” the complaint said. “When Lindsey fell to the ground Taylor kicked Lindsey in the face.”

Taylor is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

In April -- after Taylor underwent a psychological evaluation, Bland County’s prosecutor dropped several felony charges against him stemming from a June 2019 altercation and house fire.

In that case, deputies said Taylor set fire to his parents’ Railroad Trail residence, which burned to the ground, and swung a club at them when they tried to apprehend him on an emergency custody order.