Mount Rogers, Wythe hospital announce vaccine partnership

Mount Rogers Health District is partnering with the Wythe County Community Hospital to offer vaccines to Virginia residents age 75 and older.

“We are thrilled that Wythe County Community Hospital will be vaccinating seniors in our community,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, district health director. “Expanding providers means we can get our senior population vaccinated more quickly, improving health outcomes for this vulnerable group.”

“We are proud to be a healthcare partner with the Mount Rogers Health District to expand the COVID-19 vaccine to the communities we serve,” said Vicki Parks, Chief Executive Officer of Wythe County Community Hospital. “We will be following state guidelines to determine eligibility for the 75+ population and encourage our community to call and schedule an appointment. This is an important step to ending this pandemic and further advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

“Wythe County Community Hospital plans to help in any way we can to help speed up the end of this pandemic,” said Grant Barraclough, Chief Nursing Officer of Wythe County Community Hospital. “We ask that seniors 75 years and older call for an appointment so that we can maintain social distancing between visits and assist as many people as we can in our community.”