Mount Rogers, Wythe hospital announce vaccine partnership

Mount Rogers Health District is partnering with the Wythe County Community Hospital to offer vaccines to Virginia residents age 75 and older.
“We are thrilled that Wythe County Community Hospital will be vaccinating seniors in our community,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, district health director. “Expanding providers means we can get our senior population vaccinated more quickly, improving health outcomes for this vulnerable group.”
“We are proud to be a healthcare partner with the Mount Rogers Health District to expand the COVID-19 vaccine to the communities we serve,” said Vicki Parks, Chief Executive Officer of Wythe County Community Hospital. “We will be following state guidelines to determine eligibility for the 75+ population and encourage our community to call and schedule an appointment. This is an important step to ending this pandemic and further advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
“Wythe County Community Hospital plans to help in any way we can to help speed up the end of this pandemic,” said Grant Barraclough, Chief Nursing Officer of Wythe County Community Hospital. “We ask that seniors 75 years and older call for an appointment so that we can maintain social distancing between visits and assist as many people as we can in our community.”
Please see below for details about scheduling appointments for Virginia residents 75 and older by locality. Please call Wythe County Community Hospital at 276-625-8829 to schedule an appointment.
• Bland County
o Bland County Pharmacy – Please call 276-688-4204 to schedule an appointment
o Bland County Health Department – Please call 276-688-3642 to schedule an appointment
• Bristol
o Ballad Health – Ballad Health Medical Associates patients should call their physician’s office directly. This can be a Ballad Health primary care office, specialty clinic, or urgent care center.
o Food City – Please call 276-645-0044 (Euclid Avenue) or 276-669-2388 (Bonham Road) to schedule an appointment
o Bristol City Health Department – Please call 276-642-7335 to schedule an appointment
• Carroll County
o Twin County Regional Hospital - Tuesday (1/12), Wednesday (1/13), and Thursday (1/14): 7am – 11am and Tuesday (1/19), Wednesday (1/20), and Thursday (1/21): 8:30am – 12noon
Vaccines will be administered on-site at the main hospital at 200 Hospital Drive, Galax at the Outpatient Ground Level Entrance (to the right of the building) – at the north end. Signage will direct cars to the proper area. These will not be scheduled appointments, but instead will be walk-in.
o Carroll County Health Department – Please call 276-730-3180 to schedule an appointment
• Galax
o Twin County Regional Hospital - Tuesday (1/12), Wednesday (1/13), and Thursday (1/14): 7am – 11am and Tuesday (1/19), Wednesday (1/20), and Thursday (1/21): 8:30am – 12noon
Vaccines will be administered on-site at the main hospital at 200 Hospital Drive, Galax at the Outpatient Ground Level Entrance (to the right of the building) – at the north end. Signage will direct cars to the proper area. These will not be scheduled appointments, but instead will be walk-in.
o Food City – Please call 276-238-0684 to schedule an appointment
o Galax Health Department – Please call 276-236-6127 to schedule an appointment
• Grayson County
o Twin County Regional Hospital - Tuesday (1/12), Wednesday (1/13), and Thursday (1/14): 7am – 11am and Tuesday (1/19), Wednesday (1/20), and Thursday (1/21): 8:30am – 12noon
Vaccines will be administered on-site at the main hospital at 200 Hospital Drive, Galax at the Outpatient Ground Level Entrance (to the right of the building) – at the north end. Signage will direct cars to the proper area. These will not be scheduled appointments, but instead will be walk-in.
o Ballad Health – Ballad Health Medical Associates patients should call their physician’s office directly. This can be a Ballad Health primary care office, specialty clinic, or urgent care center.
o Food City - Please call 276-773-2751 to schedule an appointment
o Grayson County Health Department – Please call 276-773-2961 to schedule an appointment
• Smyth County
o Ballad Health – Ballad Health Medical Associates patients should call their physician’s office directly. This can be a Ballad Health primary care office, specialty clinic, or urgent care center.
o Food City - Please call 276-783-5761 to schedule an appointment
o Smyth County Health Department – Please call 276-781-7460 to schedule an appointment
• Washington County
o Ballad Health – Ballad Health Medical Associates patients should call their physician’s office directly. This can be a Ballad Health primary care office, specialty clinic, or urgent care center.
o Food City – Please call 276-628-2580 to schedule an appointment
o Michael’s Pharmacy – Please call 276-676-2900 to schedule an appointment
o Falcon Pharmacy – Please call 276-258-5251 to schedule an appointment
o Pharmhealth Express Pharmacy & Wellness – Please call 276-739-7748, ext. 4 to schedule an appointment
o Washington County Health Department – Please call 276-676-5604 or 276-696-0110 to schedule an appointment
• Wythe County
o Wythe County Community Hospital – Please call 276-625-8829 to schedule an appointment.
o Ballad Health – Ballad Health Medical Associates patients should call their physician’s office directly. This can be a Ballad Health primary care office, specialty clinic, or urgent care center.
o Wythe County Health Department – Please call 276-228-5507 to schedule an appointment
Those with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their provider. The vaccine is not contraindicated for those who are planning to become pregnant, or are pregnant or breastfeeding, but those with concerns are encouraged to discuss the vaccine with their health care provider prior to their vaccine appointment.
Those who are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who have another illness with a fever are not eligible for vaccine until these conditions are resolved. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/.