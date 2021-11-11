Church raising money for Bolivian orphans

It’s the time of year when members of Mechanicsburg Christian Church prepare for a mission trip to an orphanage in Bolivia, where they help make the holidays merry and bright.

Unfortunately, Covid has put a halt to the annual trip for church members, but Pastor Tom Maurer still plans to visit. He leaves Dec. 1 for a two-week stay. Before he leaves, he hopes to raise $1,500, or $15 per child, so each child will be able to shop at a local market for a Christmas present.

“They usually buy a pair of pants or a shirt or shoes, stuff they need,” Maurer said.

Maurer hopes this trip goes better than his last trip to the orphanage in June when mechanical difficulties with his plane and a false positive Covid test stranded him in Bogota, Columbia, for a week.

“It was pretty scary,” he said.

While in Bolivia, Maurer will have Bible studies with the children and celebrate high school graduations, which are in December.