Health experts put focus on region's sugary drink intake

Area communities celebrate their ties to Mountain Dew and Dr Pepper’s origins, but health leaders want residents to think before they sip. To help individuals learn about how many soft drinks or other sugary drinks they’re consuming and the health consequences, a new tool has now been launched.
The University of Virginia School of Medicine is partnering with several Southwest Virginia community groups to test a web-based program called iSIPsmarter, designed to cut adult users’ intake of sugar-filled drinks.
According to a UVA School of Medicine news release, this region’s adults drink two to three times more sugary drinks than the average American, increasing their odds of facing multiple health conditions.
Jamie Zoellner, PhD, RD, leads the UVA team working on this and related projects.
Tuesday, Zoellner said the consumption of sugary drinks is definitely an issue this area’s residents need to address. She and her team have been working on the problem for about 10 years. It’s so important, she said, because the drinks can contribute to cavities and other oral health problems, diabetes, and heart disease. Research is now coming out, she said, that indicates sugary drinks may be linked to several forms of cancer.
Zoellner believes several factors contribute to Southwest Virginians’ greater tendency to turn to soft drinks and other sugary beverages.
First, Zoellner noted the drinks are part of this region’s culture.
As well, she acknowledged that while people easily recognize that doughnuts, brownies and other such foods are typically filled with sugar, making that same connection with drinks often isn’t as evident.
Historically, Zoellner also pointed out that many residents have faced concerns about the quality of drinking water.
As well, due to the area’s rural landscape, Zoellner said, many people don’t have convenient access to health prevention programs that teach about the risks of excess sugar consumption.
Zoellner is excited about iSIPsmarter. The program is completely online and can be done from home.
“Our experience in the region shows that reducing sugary drinks is one of the first and most important steps to improving overall health,” Zoellner said in the release. “We think this free, web-based program will increase residents’ access to personalized and evidence-based health education. Also, no travel or in-person visits are required to join the program, which is especially important during the ongoing COVID pandemic.”
iSIPsmarter evolved from the original SIPsmartER health education program delivered in several Southwest Virginia counties, which was designed to help residents improve their diets and achieve a healthier weight. According to the release, these counties saw reductions in sugary drinks of about 20 ounces per day, helping some people lose weight and improve their quality of life. By combining the lessons learned from SIPsmartER with modern technology – such as providing health information online and through text messages – iSIPsmarter is designed to be more convenient.
Zoellner also noted that the program isn’t set up with the expectation that users will give up sugary and often-caffeinated drinks cold turkey.
iSIPsmarter, she said, begins where an individual is with their consumption and then offers customized strategies for gradually decreasing the amount consumed.
Ultimately, Zoellner said, health leaders hope to see people drinking more water and even coffee and tea without sugar. With increasing awareness of the risks of sugary drinks, she noted that the beverage industry is regularly introducing healthier alternatives.
iSIPsmarter offers incentives to individuals who complete the health assessments.
To learn more, people should visit isipsmarter.org.
This study is funded by a five-year, $3.4 million grant from the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities and is part of ongoing efforts to work with Southwest Virginia residents to improve the region’s health. Partners working to promote and test this program include the Community Health Center of the New River Valley, Mountain Empire Older Citizens, TriArea Community Health, and the Virginia Department of Health.
Michael Wampler, Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ executive director, said in the release that the online program fits well with his organization’s goals.
“MEOC’s mission emphasizes wellness, including physical, mental and spiritual wellness, so we are always looking for ways to help those we serve achieve a healthier lifestyle,” he said.
Erin Shaffer, behavioral health supervisor at the Community Health Center of the New River Valley, hopes the program will impact family health. “Partnering with the iSIPsmarter program will allow us to educate patients and engage them in healthy lifestyle changes that will impact their overall health and the health of their family,” she said.
While this program is geared to adults, Zoellner noted that her team has already been working with middle schools in the region, including Chilhowie Middle School in Smyth County and all three middle schools in Wythe County. For these youngsters, a 12-session curriculum is offered through their health and PE courses.
A project is now under review for 2- to 5-year-olds, said Zoellner, who observed that higher sugary drink consumption in childhood is connected with more severe health outcomes.