Health experts put focus on region's sugary drink intake

First, Zoellner noted the drinks are part of this region’s culture.

As well, she acknowledged that while people easily recognize that doughnuts, brownies and other such foods are typically filled with sugar, making that same connection with drinks often isn’t as evident.

Historically, Zoellner also pointed out that many residents have faced concerns about the quality of drinking water.

As well, due to the area’s rural landscape, Zoellner said, many people don’t have convenient access to health prevention programs that teach about the risks of excess sugar consumption.

Zoellner is excited about iSIPsmarter. The program is completely online and can be done from home.

“Our experience in the region shows that reducing sugary drinks is one of the first and most important steps to improving overall health,” Zoellner said in the release. “We think this free, web-based program will increase residents’ access to personalized and evidence-based health education. Also, no travel or in-person visits are required to join the program, which is especially important during the ongoing COVID pandemic.”