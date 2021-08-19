COVID closes Bland County government office

The Bland County Administration office is closed until Monday, Aug. 23, because staff members have been exposed to Covid. The office closed Monday afternoon.

County Administrator Eric Workman said the closure was due to Covid and other health issues. He said the office is closed because an extensive number of staff members were absent because of illness or because they are taking precautionary measures.

“We appreciate all the patience and support of the community as staff recovers and apologize for any inconvenience or challenges closing this week has caused,” he said.

The August Bland County Board of Supervisors meeting has been moved to Monday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m.