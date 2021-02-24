BCHS student brightens family home with her artwork

Tony and Crystal Holston’s staircase is a testament to daughter Cheyenne Holston’s love for her family and her family’s love of books. The 17-year-old Bland County High School junior has painted each stair riser like the spine of a classic book: there’s “To Kill a Mocking Bird,” “Where the Red Fern Grows,” “The Color Purple,” “The Hobbit,” and more, for a total of 17, including the Holy Bible on the front column.
The idea came to Crystal Holston as she browsed Pinterest and noticed stairs decorated with book spine decals.
“I thought with Cheyenne’s skill, there’s no need for stickers,” she said.
After all, Cheyenne had already pained her little sister’s entire room with a “Charlotte’s Web” theme, complete with Charlotte and Wilbur. The project took nine months.
“She painted a full wall mural for her baby sister, Angel, so I knew she had the talent,” Crystal Holston said. “So, I pitched the idea to her.”
That was in October. For Christmas, Cheyenne handed her mother a note that said, “I owe you one staircase.”
Cheyenne has always enjoyed art and has taken art classes for five years at school.
Her confidence received a huge boost last year when she unveiled Angel’s room to rave reviews. Now, she plans to study art and business in college so she can open her own art business. She hopes to get a volleyball scholarship to help pay for college.
After Christmas, she got busy on the steps, researching the books and sketching her designs before painting them.
“She spent many hours laying across my stairs,” her mother said.
“It took longer than I thought – 53 days,” Cheyenne said. “Because I had volleyball and school and club ball. I also hurt my ankle.”
She painted mostly in the morning for several hours a day.
The most difficult book spine to paint was “Black Beauty” because the horse was hard to draw.
“But after a few sketches, I finally got it,” she said.
“The stairs represent our family and the books we all enjoy,” Crystal Holston said. The Holston’s have eight children, including five girls at home who range in age from 17 to 3.
Crystal’s favorite books include “Black Beauty,” “Gone with the Wind,” and “The Color Purple.” Cheyenne’s are “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” and her very favorite, “Goosebumps.”
Cheyenne enjoys all sorts of drawing – portraits, wall murals and even tattoo sketches. She considers a tattoo portrait of her best friend as one of her best pieces so far.
Needless to say, her mother loves her colorful staircase.
“It’s better than I imagined,” she said. “She surpassed expectations.”
