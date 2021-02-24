BCHS student brightens family home with her artwork

Tony and Crystal Holston’s staircase is a testament to daughter Cheyenne Holston’s love for her family and her family’s love of books. The 17-year-old Bland County High School junior has painted each stair riser like the spine of a classic book: there’s “To Kill a Mocking Bird,” “Where the Red Fern Grows,” “The Color Purple,” “The Hobbit,” and more, for a total of 17, including the Holy Bible on the front column.

The idea came to Crystal Holston as she browsed Pinterest and noticed stairs decorated with book spine decals.

“I thought with Cheyenne’s skill, there’s no need for stickers,” she said.

After all, Cheyenne had already pained her little sister’s entire room with a “Charlotte’s Web” theme, complete with Charlotte and Wilbur. The project took nine months.

“She painted a full wall mural for her baby sister, Angel, so I knew she had the talent,” Crystal Holston said. “So, I pitched the idea to her.”

That was in October. For Christmas, Cheyenne handed her mother a note that said, “I owe you one staircase.”

Cheyenne has always enjoyed art and has taken art classes for five years at school.