Newberry shoots short film in Bland County

Most people know Albert Newberry because of his piano playing; he is a student at the renowned Mannes School of Music in New York City. But he is a budding filmmaker, too, studying film at The New School, of which the Mannes School is a part. He’s been living at his family home in Bland County since the pandemic hit and has put his time to good use - writing, directing and producing a short film that debuts on YouTube today.

“I came back in March and am doing online schooling,” he said. “But music is hard to do online, and because of the virus, there are not many concerts in this area or anywhere. So, I thought it may be a good time to get back into movies, put in the effort and spend some of my own money I’ve saved to make a movie here in Bland.”

The short film, “I Owe You,” is about a stranger who visits Bland with a $100 bill. Based on a folk tale, it takes place around Bland County and stars local residents Jim Bogle, Chuck Johnson and Keith Niday. Wohlfahrt Haus actress and Wytheville resident Lauren Smith is also in the movie, along with Roanoke resident Bruce Farrell. Several crew members – Andrew Hill and Ian Niday – are also from Bland. Newberry’s father, Randy Newberry, also helped out.

Debbie Looney of Bland uses her distinctive voice to narrate the film, and Wythe County native Edwin Lacey provided the bluegrass music.