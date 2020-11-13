Bland County soldiers reflect on service

He and his wife, Amy, are parents to Jase, 7, and Brady, 3. The family lives in Fort Chiswell.

He was commissioned as an officer in February 2015 and now holds the rank of first lieutenant and commander of Charlie Troop, part of an armored reconnaissance squadron.

While in the Middle East, he was part of a security force for a logistical squad on the Jordan/Syria border. He also served in Kuwait. He spent the first half of his deployment as the executive officer of Charlie troop, and then took command of the group this past April.

Joining the Army National Guard is something he thought about most of his life.

“I was a late bloomer; I didn’t join until I was 30,” he said. “I didn’t want to regret not doing it, so I made the decision to do it. I’ve gotten to do a lot of things in the National Guard that I would not have been able to do otherwise. I fired the main gun on an Abrams M-1 tank during and officer lead course. Not too many people walking around here have had the opportunity to do that. Plus, my children are going to get educational benefits. I’ve gotten to serve overseas. I’ve just fulfilled some lifelong goals.”