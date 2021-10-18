Local school districts grapple with staffing shortages

“I think everybody in the nation is short on school bus drivers,” said Meade.

“It’s everywhere,” Jefferies agreed.

According to a recent national survey, a little more than half of the school transportation coordinators who responded described their driver shortage as “severe” or “desperate” and about three-quarters said their shortage has gotten worse. About two-thirds of those surveyed also said the bus driver shortage was their number one concern, while only 1% said it was not a problem for them.

The survey, jointly conducted by the National Association of Pupil Transportation, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services and the National School Transportation Association, was undertaken to determine the extent of the shortages, as well as which direction the trend is going and which solutions are being used to remedy the problem.

“While the industry seems to struggle with driver shortages each year, this year’s shortage has a different feel to it and having the data to really understand it is invaluable,” NASDPTS Director Ronna Weber said in a release on the survey. “We hear anecdotal reports all the time but being able to point to real information will ensure we are responding to this situation in the best manner possible for our members.”