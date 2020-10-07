Smyth, Wythe, Bland weekly COVID update Oct. 7

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Pandemic Metrics, the Far Southwest region of the state is still experiencing moderate transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The Far Southwest region includes the Mount Rogers Health District, which logged 153 new confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in the last seven days.

Below is a breakdown of those numbers for Smyth Wythe and Bland counties:

As of Wednesday, Smyth County reported a total of 549 cases, up 34 cases since last Wednesday.

Although VDH does not report active case numbers, local health officials have said that the approximate number of “active” cases (those currently in isolation with the illness) can be determined by the number of cases reported in the last 10 days.

In Smyth County, 58 cases have been reported in the last 10 days. According to the VDH website, the county reported two new hospitalizations since last Wednesday, bringing the total up to 50. No new deaths have been reported since Sept. 27.

Wythe County reports a total of 268 cases of the illness, up 23 since last Wednesday and up 30 in the last 10 days. The county has reported two new hospitalizations and no new deaths in the last seven days.