Bland Ministry Center seeking shopping bags

The Bland Ministry Center put out an emergency call for plastic grocery bags Tuesday after it ran out bags in which to pack food for its food distribution program.
“We were smack dab out,” said Dee Dee Hosier, the center’s executive director. “We’ve never run out of bags before.”
Because of COVID regulations, the Tuesday food distributions are no-contact so volunteers must pack the food in bags and place them in cars. As a result, the center is using more than triple the number of bags it used to use.
When the bags began to run out Tuesday, a volunteer ran across the street to the Dollar General Store and asked to purchase a box of bags. The store donated a box of 250 bags instead.
With that donation, volunteers were able to bag enough food for Tuesday, but the center still needs bags.
The ministry center distributes food every Tuesday to an average of 60 families. Usually, they can pick up the food themselves so the center didn’t need as many bags. Now, the center uses for each family: one bag for frozen food, one or more bags for produce, one bag for drinks and another one for dessert if they have it.
At times, one person can get 5-6 plastic shopping bags, Hoosier said.
“That’s 300 bags in one day,” she added.
The center distributes food every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are getting a lot of extra USDA meat at this time,” Hoosier said. “People can come by from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and get a food box.”
The Bland Ministry Center is located at 65 Seddon St. To donate plastic bags, you can leave the bags on the center’s porch or on the doorknob or in the truck cab.
“We will find them,” Hoosier said.
