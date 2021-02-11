Bland dental clinic to launch school dental program

The Bland Ministry Center’s Dental Clinic is making pediatric dental care more accessible to Wythe and Bland county students.
Funded by a grant from the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation, the clinic will launch a school-based dental program later this school year.
Ministry Center Special Projects Coordinator Susan Keene said the clinic had planned to launch the the Bland Ministry Center's School Dental program last year, but was forced to postpone due to the pandemic.
“The pandemic delayed our start date significantly, but we're very excited to be moving forward now with the support of Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation,” Keene said.
The $100,444 grant from Delta Dental will fund the school-based dental hygienist for a year, as well as allow for the purchase of start-up equipment.
Keene said the dental clinic's full staff will visit the schools to perform initial exams and establish treatment plans. The hygienist will then return to the schools monthly to provide cleanings, apply sealants and other basic oral care. When needed, students can be referred to the clinic's main office for services such as fillings. Keene said program staff will be working to improve Caries Risk Assessment scores, which determine the risk for dental decay.
Previously, the schools were provided similar services by a traveling dental provider, but Keene said the clinic and its community partners wanted to take those services a bit further.
The idea for the program came after the Ministry Center launched Big Walker Dentistry in Wytheville in 2019. At that time, Keene said the clinic learned from folks at the Wythe-Bland Foundation and from staff at the local schools that there was a need for a more permanent source of dental care for K-12 students beyond biannual visits.
“Now, instead of waiting for a free dental provider to visit once or twice per year, school staff and parents know that these children have a provider right here in their back yard,” Keene said.
The goal of the school dental program, Keene said, is to help children and their parents establish “dental homes.”
According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, a dental home refers to the relationship between a patient and their dentist. That relationship includes all aspects of oral health care “delivered in a comprehensive, continuously accessible, coordinated and family-centered way.” The dental home provides guidance and preventive, acute and comprehensive care, the organization's website says.
In determining grant recipients, Delta Dental focused on groups pursuing innovative approaches to reducing barriers to care, according to a release from the foundation. Polly Raible, the foundation's corporate social responsibility manager, said the foundation shifted focus to providing larger, more substantive grants to fewer organizations this year than it previously had.
“Through these larger grants, we are making significant investments in organizations and programs that have great potential to meet the needs of Virginians,” she said.
The Ministry Center and Dental Clinic were one of just six organizations in the state to receive the grant this year.
Keene said the school program is intended for families who do not already have a dental provider. Students with Medicaid coverage are expected to make up the bulk of the program's patients, but Keen said all students will be eligible with their parent's permission.
“We understand that for working parents, it may be difficult to miss work in order to take a child to a dental appointment, much less afford some co-pays,” she said. “Our goal for our entire dental program is to make quality dental care attainable for all families, and in the schools we want to make sure every child has access to a dentist at all times.”
After the first year of operation, the program will be sustained primarily through Medicaid billing, Keene said.
Parents can expect to see paperwork for the program coming home with their children in the next month. Keene expects the program to begin offering services this school year.