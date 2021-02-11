Bland dental clinic to launch school dental program

“Through these larger grants, we are making significant investments in organizations and programs that have great potential to meet the needs of Virginians,” she said.

The Ministry Center and Dental Clinic were one of just six organizations in the state to receive the grant this year.

Keene said the school program is intended for families who do not already have a dental provider. Students with Medicaid coverage are expected to make up the bulk of the program's patients, but Keen said all students will be eligible with their parent's permission.

“We understand that for working parents, it may be difficult to miss work in order to take a child to a dental appointment, much less afford some co-pays,” she said. “Our goal for our entire dental program is to make quality dental care attainable for all families, and in the schools we want to make sure every child has access to a dentist at all times.”

After the first year of operation, the program will be sustained primarily through Medicaid billing, Keene said.

Parents can expect to see paperwork for the program coming home with their children in the next month. Keene expects the program to begin offering services this school year.