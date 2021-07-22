Bland County Historical Society celebrates weddings

The Bland County Historical Society hosted an Open House Saturday which drew a crowd of around 70 people.

“Fifty-six people signed the guest book, but we know there were more people than that present,” said Eisle Havens, society president.

Love was in the air as the society is celebrating “The Year of the Wedding,” and recognized four Bland County couples who have been married nearly 70 years each.

Hassel and Polly Smith were honored for being married the longest – 67 years on April 24. All of the couples were married in 1954. The other couples were Harmon and Carrie Pauley, married on Aug. 27, 1954; Bobby and Veola Quick, married Oct. 23 of that year; and Vester and Laura Webb, married Dec. 10.

Hassel, 88, and Polly, 85, met at a Virginia Department of Transportation picnic. Polly was born and raised in Bland; Hassel in Tazewell. Hassel worked as a VDOT time keeper and Polly’s dad was a VDOT employee. He was 20 when they met; she was 18. They ran off to Sparta, North Carolina, to get married.

Hassell eventually worked as a machinist at the National Electric Coil Co. Together, he and Polly had seven children, five girls and two boys.

Asked if it was love at first sight, Hassel said, “it was for me.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}