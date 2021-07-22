Bland County Historical Society celebrates weddings

The Bland County Historical Society hosted an Open House Saturday which drew a crowd of around 70 people.
“Fifty-six people signed the guest book, but we know there were more people than that present,” said Eisle Havens, society president.
Love was in the air as the society is celebrating “The Year of the Wedding,” and recognized four Bland County couples who have been married nearly 70 years each.
Hassel and Polly Smith were honored for being married the longest – 67 years on April 24. All of the couples were married in 1954. The other couples were Harmon and Carrie Pauley, married on Aug. 27, 1954; Bobby and Veola Quick, married Oct. 23 of that year; and Vester and Laura Webb, married Dec. 10.
Hassel, 88, and Polly, 85, met at a Virginia Department of Transportation picnic. Polly was born and raised in Bland; Hassel in Tazewell. Hassel worked as a VDOT time keeper and Polly’s dad was a VDOT employee. He was 20 when they met; she was 18. They ran off to Sparta, North Carolina, to get married.
Hassell eventually worked as a machinist at the National Electric Coil Co. Together, he and Polly had seven children, five girls and two boys.
Asked if it was love at first sight, Hassel said, “it was for me.”
“We got along real good at first,” Polly said, adding that the secret to their longevity was that they always worked together and enjoyed their children. The couple has 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
To celebrate the couples, the historical society had punch and wedding cake on hand for guests.
On display through December at the society office are local wedding dresses and attire, memorabilia and announcements, including a wedding dress from the 1800s.
“Everyone had an amazing time visiting and enjoying fellowship,” Havens said. “I could feel the love overflowing from the building on Saturday, and it filled my heart. It was an amazing day. I'm so very thankful for everyone who helped make Saturday a true success.”
The society is also displaying a “Quilt of the Month” throughout the year. This month’s quilt is a double wedding ring quilt, handcrafted in the 1960s by Reva Enola Anderson Crabtree (1918-1989), wife of Howard Crabtree of Ceres. The quilt was given to Brenda Carol Cox Crabtree (1947-2004), wife of William H. Crabtree, as a gift for “good deeds done.” Brenda Crabtree’s daughter, Billie Jo Crabtree Dillow, now owns the quilt.
If you have a handmade heirloom Bland County quilt, and you would be willing to loan it to the Historical Society for a month, please call the office (276-688-0088) or email info@blandcountyhistsoc.org.
The Historical Society encourages visitors on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment by calling 276-613-4626. For information on the calendar contest or the Quilt of the Month, call the office at 276-688-0088.