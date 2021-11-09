Church to dedicate Never Forget Garden Thursday

The garden is anchored by rose bushes propagated from the original roses laid across the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. According to the Arlington National Cemetery website, the flower played a critical role in selecting the Unknown Soldier when, in 1921, Sgt. Edward F. Younger, a decorated WW1 veteran was selected to place a spray of white roses on one of four caskets in France that contained the remains of unidentified American service members. The selected casket contains the remains of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington.

“A grower in South Carolina is allowed to propagate them and grow them,” Lowe said. “Genetically, they are copies of those roses.”

In addition, there is sand from the beaches of Normandy and from the beaches at Iwo Jima planted in the garden.

“It was given to the project by family members of those who served in the battles,” Lowe said. “It has been put in an undisclosed location, but people who come there can be rest assured that we have sand from the beaches of Normandy and Iwo Jima. There is a lot of history tied to this thing, for sure.”

Lowe said there has been an outpouring of support and supplies for the garden project.