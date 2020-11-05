WATCH NOW: State police investigating remains found in Bastian

The remains of what police say appear to be a female were discovered in Bastian on Thursday morning.

The Virginia State Police is investigating what a spokeswoman said was an unattended death near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Indian Village Trail off Interstate 77’s Exit 58.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and identification.

According to the police, the remains were located at the edge of a gravel lot next to the BP station.

Police asked anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has information to contact the VSP at 276-228-3131 or via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

In July, Bland County deputies investigated a call in Bastian that led them to the remains of a missing Tazewell County 45-year-old who had been buried beneath a trailer.

In May, the Virginia State Police began investigating the discovery of a stabbed body left in a ditch along Wilderness Road.