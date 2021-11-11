Little Creek veteran honored with Quilt of Valor

A Little Creek Air Force veteran has received a coveted Quilt of Valor, a handmade quilt awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. Tommy Poole received his quilt Nov. 4 from a Blacksburg-based representative of the Quilt of Valor Foundation.

“I feel very, very honored,” Poole said. “It’s a great organization, an incredible organization where all the women do it (make the quilts) on their own time. They do it out of love for the service men they want to honor. It was emotional, and it still sort of is to think about it.”

Poole served in the Air Force for four years, and was a dog handler in the Vietnam War for about one of those years. He and his German Shepherd, Fritz, helped guard the Tan Son Nhut Air Force Base.

Poole said the military needed dog handlers at the beginning of the Vietnam War because officials were not prepared to quickly send soldiers there.

“So, they sent dog handlers,” he said. “We worked the outer perimeters of the bases. We were the first line of defense on the outer perimeters. The enemy was constantly trying to take out the airplanes. They kept trying to get on the base, but they could never get past the scent of the dogs. We would notify the security department and they would run the enemy off.”