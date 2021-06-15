Harvesting honey in Ceres

Brett and Tina Tempest were busy bees Memorial Day weekend, moving their hives from North Carolina to their home in Ceres. Moving the bees means they can gather pollen from a wide range of plants for a longer time, making a diverse honey harvest.
“The winter in Virginia is more harsh than in Charlotte; it’s better for us to keep an eye on them in the winter in Charlotte, mainly because of the temperature,” said Tina Tempest, adding that most of her bees are in Charlotte for the spring nectar flow, which happens one-and-half months earlier in Virginia. By moving the bees, the Tempests can take advantage of two nectar flows instead of one.
To move the hives back and forth from Charlotte to Ceres, Tina works either late at night or early morning when the bees are less active. She blocks the hive entrance with a little screen, straps the hives together and puts them in their car.
“And hope too many don’t get out,” she said. “We have to make it in a straight stop – about three hours.”
Tina and her husband are the owners of Gather Ye Honey. Together, they tend to more than 60 bee hives – 30 production hives and another 30 support hives that grown queens. They harvest honey about eight times each year, collecting more than a ton of honey that they sell and use to make products like lip balm, candles and lotion bars on their website and at various farmers markets and stores. Tina recently started making necklaces from bee pollen and resin. They also sell support hives to new beekeepers.
The couple’s love affair with bees began nearly a decade ago when Brett, an engineering professor, took a beekeeping class and became enchanted with the honey-makers. Soon, they had two hives in the yard.
“It was a hobby for a while, but the bees kept multiplying,” Tina said. They had to find something to do with the honey, so Gather Ye Honey was born.
“He’s kind of the brains behind the beekeeping, and I do everything else, harvesting, bottling, selling – the business side of things,” said Tina, who soon shared her husband’s fascination with bees.
“I could talk for hours about this,” she said. “It’s endlessly fascinating – how they operate as a colony, no individual bee can do anything on its own; it has to have the rest of the colony to survive as a unit. And they have so many little quirks. They communicate through pheromones; you know if you’ve made them mad. They hive will start to smell like bananas. You know you need to close up and walk away. And the noise (from the hive) changes if you do something they don’t like. It’s an efficient organization, that’s for sure.”
The business buzzed into Ceres after 2014 when the Tempests purchased property on the Bland/Smyth County line after Tina walked the Appalachian Trail.
“I hiked from Maine to Georgia in 2009, and I fell in love with the area; it’s the most beautiful section of the trail,” she said.
The couple purchased property in the Nebo area, and in 2015 opened the Quarter Way Inn hiker hostel.
Often, hikers will take an interest in the bees and want to work to stay at the hostel.
“There’s a lot of woodworking and painting, putting together frames and boxes,” Tina said. “That’s a win-win for us to get the work done.”
The Tempests sell their products on their website and also at Laurel Springs in Marion. In Abingdon, products are for sale at Appalachian Teas and Botanicals, the Market on Main and Abingdon Vineyards. Cranberry Lane in Bristol also sells items from Gather Ye Honey.
For more information, visit the Gather Ye Honey website at www.gatheryehoney.com or the Gather Ye Honey pages on Facebook and Instagram.
