Harvesting honey in Ceres

The couple’s love affair with bees began nearly a decade ago when Brett, an engineering professor, took a beekeeping class and became enchanted with the honey-makers. Soon, they had two hives in the yard.

“It was a hobby for a while, but the bees kept multiplying,” Tina said. They had to find something to do with the honey, so Gather Ye Honey was born.

“He’s kind of the brains behind the beekeeping, and I do everything else, harvesting, bottling, selling – the business side of things,” said Tina, who soon shared her husband’s fascination with bees.

“I could talk for hours about this,” she said. “It’s endlessly fascinating – how they operate as a colony, no individual bee can do anything on its own; it has to have the rest of the colony to survive as a unit. And they have so many little quirks. They communicate through pheromones; you know if you’ve made them mad. They hive will start to smell like bananas. You know you need to close up and walk away. And the noise (from the hive) changes if you do something they don’t like. It’s an efficient organization, that’s for sure.”

The business buzzed into Ceres after 2014 when the Tempests purchased property on the Bland/Smyth County line after Tina walked the Appalachian Trail.