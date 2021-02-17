Bland County residents accused of possessing drugs, child porn

Two Bland County residents are facing multiple felonies – including possessing drugs and child pornography – after deputies executed a search warrant at a Byrnes Chapel Road residence.
William Dean Blankenship, 41, and Keilee Shay Christine Jude, 18, were arrested on Feb. 12 following the search.
In a criminal complaint, Deputy J.P. Agee said Blankenship and Jude were inside the 1890 Byrnes Chapel Road residence when officers arrived.
In addition to locating a .22-caliber pistol and multiple boxes of 9mm ammunition, deputies reported finding pills, syringes, marijuana, a glass pipe and a set of scales.
Agee said Jude identified one pill as fentanyl and another was identified as Xanax.
Officers also found several phones inside the residence.
“A phone that Mr. Blankenship identified as his contained a 17-Y.O. juvenile male performing sexual acts with Ms. Jude,” Agee wrote. “Ms. Jude admitted to taking the picture.”
Police said they also found a photo of female genitals on Jude’s phone that she admitted belonged to a 16-year-old.
“Both the phone that Mr. Blankenship identified as his and the phone Ms. Jude identified as hers contain dozens of pictures depicting Ms. Jude nude or performing sexual acts while under the age of 18.”
Both suspects were charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, three felony counts of possessing drugs and possessing a gun with drugs.
Blankenship, who was convicted in 2006 of manufacturing explosive material, was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Jude, who has no criminal record, was also charged with misdemeanor drug possession and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Both suspects are being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.
Carroll County man arrested
A Carroll County man accused of failing to appear for court on a felony charge was arrested in Bland County on Feb. 6 following an Interstate 77 traffic stop.
Adam Clayton Myers, 31, of Dugspur was charged with identity theft to avoid arrest and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, both misdemeanors.
In a criminal complaint, Deputy J.P. Agee said Myers was one of four occupants in a vehicle he stopped because it had “a hand written message being displayed in the location of the tag area.”
Agee said Myers provided a name, date of birth and social security number that didn’t match a physical description.
According to online records, Myers is accused of not showing up for a Feb. 2 trial in Floyd County Circuit Court. He’s facing an Oct. 14, 2019, charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
In addition, he has two pending felony drug possession charges in Carroll County General District Court, according to online records.
His hearings on those charges have been set for Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.
Arraigned Feb. 8 on the Bland County charges and given a court-appointed attorney, Myers is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
His Bland County trial date has been set for March 24.