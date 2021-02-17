Bland County residents accused of possessing drugs, child porn

Both suspects were charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, three felony counts of possessing drugs and possessing a gun with drugs.

Blankenship, who was convicted in 2006 of manufacturing explosive material, was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Jude, who has no criminal record, was also charged with misdemeanor drug possession and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Both suspects are being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Carroll County man arrested

A Carroll County man accused of failing to appear for court on a felony charge was arrested in Bland County on Feb. 6 following an Interstate 77 traffic stop.

Adam Clayton Myers, 31, of Dugspur was charged with identity theft to avoid arrest and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, both misdemeanors.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy J.P. Agee said Myers was one of four occupants in a vehicle he stopped because it had “a hand written message being displayed in the location of the tag area.”