Ladies Night Out is Thursday

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when area women gather to learn about the disease and community resources available to help fight it.

This Thursday, Oct. 21, “Ladies Night Out,” will be held at the Wytheville Meeting Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.

The annual event celebrates women of all ages and promotes breast cancer awareness throughout all stages of a woman’s life. It draws women from Wythe and Bland counties, and beyond.

This year’s keynote speaker will be local nurse practitioner Crystal Lowder-Tibbs of First Choice Family Care.

Ladies Night Out has grown steadily over the past two decades. About 45 women attended the first event in 1999. Last year, about 300 women attended the annual event.

According to Vrsansky, a breast cancer survivor, the event’s main mission is to make sure women get annual mammograms.

“We have a higher incidence of breast cancer in Wythe and Bland counties and worst outcomes typically because women are not getting tested and diagnosed enough. That’s the reason this whole thing started,” she said. “We want to make women and men aware, so they do get tested regularly,” she said.