Scruffy cleans up

“However this proves to me yet again on how passionate people are about the underdogs. Our online community and friends are the ones we credit with this win. Without everyone's help we never could have done it,” Dutton said. “The money will be spent (like last years) on community spay/neuter & vetting assistance for owned animals, feral cat TNR (Trap Neuter Release) for the community, our ongoing Homes for Hounds shelter program (where we give both dog houses & straw/bedding to owners in need) and our Food for Fido & Fluffy program (where we help to provide food for both owned animals & feral cat colonies).”

Meanwhile, Scruffy has been renamed Teddy and is living the high life in Roanoke with his new owner, Allyn, who is working to potty-train him since no one really ever taught him, Dutton said.

“He is very happy little guy and she describes him as ‘Mr. Meet and Greet’ with humans and dogs alike,” Dutton said. “Allyn said Teddy is pretty chill about his win, and it would mean more if it came with treats; he’s king of the castle.”