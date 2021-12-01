Local musicians to perform Christmas concerts

They started jamming with local musicians, and then decided to perform together. Since mid-2020, the two musicians have been practicing and playing at various venues, include local churches and the Festival of Leaves.

With such different musical backgrounds, there’s been a learning curve for both musicians.

“We learn from each other,” Newberry, 22, said, adding that piano is not played in bluegrass, so he had to learn how and where to fit himself in. Lewis has also taught him a lot about gospel music, Newberry said.

Lewis said Newberry has taught him about jazz, which commands “a high level of thinking.” He added that playing bluegrass with a pianist requires learning where the piano can fill in. For example, a piano can fill up areas that a bass would be used in bluegrass, he said.

When they are not practicing music, the two young me enjoy hanging out with each other.

“A lot of our practices turn into philosophical discussions, and even politics,” Lewis said.