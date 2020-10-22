BCPS delivering meals

Beginning this week, school officials will start delivering breakfast and lunch meals to homes of students and to anyone under 18 years of age, whether they are enrolled in school or not.

During last week’s school board meeting, Bland County School Nutrition Coordinator Kelli Sarver asked the board to approve the deliveries, which it did.

She told board members that more children can be fed if the meals are delivered. Meals are not reaching every student for several reasons, she said. Sometimes parents or guardians cannot get to the school to pick up the meals during the designated time on Wednesdays. And when meals are sent home with students, they sometimes don’t make it all the way home – students forget them or struggle to the meals along with their backpacks and coats, etc., so they leave them on the bus, Sarver said.

“I feel like we are not reaching the kids we need to reach,” Sarver said, adding that deliveries will ensure that officials will reach the kids that need the food the most.

Meals will be delivered on Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Officials will deliver five breakfasts and five lunches for each child.