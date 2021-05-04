Ballad Health names Bland County native as new Smyth County Community Hospital CEO

“I am grateful to Ballad Health’s leadership and the Smyth County Community board of directors for entrusting me to lead this organization and meet the healthcare needs of this community. I am proud to be able to serve our patients and their loved ones, and I am honored to join this team as we work to deliver the best possible care for our community,” Clark said in a press release.

Clark most recently served as the interim vice president and chief executive officer for Wise County hospitals in Ballad Health’s Northwest Market, where he led the hospitals through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, provided operational oversight of the ongoing construction of Lee County Community Hospital and oversaw strategic planning for long-term physician recruitment in key areas. He was promoted into that role in 2020, following two years as the chief operating officer for Indian Path Community Hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}