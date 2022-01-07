Bland boards welcome new members

The Bland County Board of Supervisors and School Board recently welcomed new members. And on Monday, supervisors elected board member Randy Johnson as board chairman.
On Dec. 21, 27th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Lee Harrell swore in the board members: Stephen Kelley and newcomer Keith Costello on the Board of Supervisors, and newcomers JP Agee and Dave Andrews on the School Board.
Johnson, who was elected as supervisor in 2011, said he is honored to again be selected as board chairman. The board rotates the chairmanship every year so that each member has the opportunity to set meeting agendas and lead the meetings.
“I am excited to continue to work with my fellow Supervisors to make improvements across Bland County while at the same time keeping local government expenses to the citizens within reason,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of projects that we are working on, but we are very excited regarding the announcement of broadband being deployed via fiber optics as part of the three-county project with Pulaski and Montgomery counties. That project has great potential to have positive impacts on all of Bland County. As we move into the New Year, we are also very excited to continue to work with the school board as they work to make improvements across both schools in the county.”
Supervisor Costello replaces Karen Hodock, who decided not to seek re-election after serving 18 years on the Board of Supervisors. During their last meeting of the year, the board honored Hodock with a proclamation in recognition and appreciation for her years of service to the county.
The proclamation said that during her tenure, Hodock “provided a remarkable level of commitment, dedication and professionalism to the citizens of her district, the entire County of Bland, and throughout the region and Commonwealth of Virginia.”
The document adds that through Hodock’s leadership, the county experienced “significant success during her career, earning her the respect and sincerest of appreciation of her fellow members of the Board of Supervisors, county administration, other county departments and staff, and organizations throughout the entire region.”
Virginia Del. Will Morefield also recognized Hodock with a proclamation from the General Assembly for her 18 years on the Board of Supervisors.
As he takes his seat on the board, Rocky Gap representative Costello said he is excited to get to work for the people of Bland county.
“There are a number of challenges facing the county and an even greater number of opportunities for growth and development of county resources,” he said in an email. He included a list of issues he will start tackling:
1) Listening and learning about the needs of the citizens of Bland County
2) Working to provide high-speed Internet access to every home and business in the county
3) Working to bring jobs and economic development to the county
4) Working to enhance Public Safety (law enforcement, fire & EMS) in the county
5) Working to update zoning ordinances to make them more conducive to bringing in new businesses
6) Working to update campus facilities at Bland County High School
“Some of these issues will take longer than others to accomplish,” he said. “I am sure this list will grow over time as I have an opportunity to listen to county citizens. I welcome the input and suggestions from county citizens to make Bland County a better place to live and work.”
Seddon District Supervisors Stephen Kelley is beginning his second term on the board. In an email, he thanked voters for trusting him to continue to serve for another term on the Board of Supervisors.
“Bland County is in a wonderful position because of its wonderful citizens and outstanding staff and departments. I look forward to continuing our work together in improving opportunities throughout the county,” he said. “We are very excited about working on a variety of projects that will be beneficial across the county. The number of items that we work on is extensive, but I am especially excited about the work that is being done to improve broadband coverage across the county, improve public water accessibility, our fairgrounds, and parks, and especially our schools. While various improvements at the schools have been made over the years, I look forward to working with my other supervisors and the School Board members to continue to make investments in our future, the children of Bland County.”