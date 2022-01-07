Bland boards welcome new members

1) Listening and learning about the needs of the citizens of Bland County

2) Working to provide high-speed Internet access to every home and business in the county

3) Working to bring jobs and economic development to the county

4) Working to enhance Public Safety (law enforcement, fire & EMS) in the county

5) Working to update zoning ordinances to make them more conducive to bringing in new businesses

6) Working to update campus facilities at Bland County High School

“Some of these issues will take longer than others to accomplish,” he said. “I am sure this list will grow over time as I have an opportunity to listen to county citizens. I welcome the input and suggestions from county citizens to make Bland County a better place to live and work.”

Seddon District Supervisors Stephen Kelley is beginning his second term on the board. In an email, he thanked voters for trusting him to continue to serve for another term on the Board of Supervisors.

“Bland County is in a wonderful position because of its wonderful citizens and outstanding staff and departments. I look forward to continuing our work together in improving opportunities throughout the county,” he said. “We are very excited about working on a variety of projects that will be beneficial across the county. The number of items that we work on is extensive, but I am especially excited about the work that is being done to improve broadband coverage across the county, improve public water accessibility, our fairgrounds, and parks, and especially our schools. While various improvements at the schools have been made over the years, I look forward to working with my other supervisors and the School Board members to continue to make investments in our future, the children of Bland County.”