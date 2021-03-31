New garage opens in Ceres

“We want to thank everyone for coming out today and for supporting us in this project,” Bevil said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are excited to open a business in the Ceres community and in Bland County. We are providing a variety of automotive, diagnostic, motorcycle, ATV, and small engine repair services here at the Route 42 Garage and we appreciate the community’s support as we proceed with this new business venture.”

Adam Kidd, supervisor for the Sharon District, welcomed the new business.

“We are excited to see a new business open in the Ceres community,” he said. “The hard work and perseverance of the business owners to get to this point of opening their doors has been rewarding to witness. We encourage everyone to support all of the local businesses in Bland County as it is vital to not only their success, but to the success of the local economy.”

“Bland County has a resilient business community, and we welcome Route 42 Garage and wish them much success,” said David Dillow, chair of the Bland County Economic Development Authority.

Route 42 Garage is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information about the garage can be found on its Facebook page or by calling 276-682-3705.