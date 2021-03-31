New garage opens in Ceres

The rain broke the afternoon of March 25 in time to celebrate the opening of a new Bland County business. Route 42 Garage is located at 6642 West Blue Grass Trail in Ceres. On hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony were members of the Bland County Board of Supervisors, the county Economic Development Authority and members of the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce.
Also there for the grand opening were family, friends and supporters of garage co-owners Patricia Bevil, Stella Allison and Robbie Shields. The business is a family affair: Bevil is Allison’s mother and Shields is Allison’s fiancé.
Allison said the trio opened the garage because there is a need in the community. Shields, who has 24 years of experience as a mechanic, is the lead mechanic. He is Ford-certified but works on all makes and models of cars, along with small engine work, including motorcycles and farm equipment. Allison’s son, Hunter, works as his apprentice.
Other services at the two-bay garage include oil changes, tire balancing, diagnostics, brakes, muffler and suspension work.
“We opened on Friday and he (Shields) has stayed pretty busy,” Allison said. “We are hoping that as more people find out about us and his qualifications and what he can do, the more work people will bring to us.”
Eventually, they hope to add a second mechanic.
“We want to thank everyone for coming out today and for supporting us in this project,” Bevil said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are excited to open a business in the Ceres community and in Bland County. We are providing a variety of automotive, diagnostic, motorcycle, ATV, and small engine repair services here at the Route 42 Garage and we appreciate the community’s support as we proceed with this new business venture.”
Adam Kidd, supervisor for the Sharon District, welcomed the new business.
“We are excited to see a new business open in the Ceres community,” he said. “The hard work and perseverance of the business owners to get to this point of opening their doors has been rewarding to witness. We encourage everyone to support all of the local businesses in Bland County as it is vital to not only their success, but to the success of the local economy.”
“Bland County has a resilient business community, and we welcome Route 42 Garage and wish them much success,” said David Dillow, chair of the Bland County Economic Development Authority.
Route 42 Garage is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information about the garage can be found on its Facebook page or by calling 276-682-3705.