Bland County deputy injured in struggle

Injured on Thursday evening while attempting to execute an emergency custody order, a Bland County deputy was released from the hospital on Friday.

Deputy J.P. Agee said he injured his shoulder and face while struggling with a Rocky Gap man that he and other officers were attempting to detain.

Agee said he and a state trooper went to a North Scenic Highway residence after the man’s father said his son was acting erratically.

Agee said the son became combative when officers tried to handcuff him and started fighting with them.

The deputy said individuals involved in the struggle fell on him and injured his shoulder. The son also head-butted him in the face before he was finally restrained, Agee said.

Agee, who said he was in a lot of pain on Friday, was taken by ambulance to Wythe County Community Hospital before being transported to a Roanoke hospital.

He said criminal charges are pending against the son, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation because of the emergency custody order and not because of injuries.

Agee said he wanted to thank the other officers and emergency personnel who helped him after he was injured.