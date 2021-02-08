Man hurt after jumping from Bland County bridge

An area man was injured on Monday morning after jumping from a Bland County bridge in an apparent suicide attempt.

According to Bland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Anders, officers got a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man lying beside a guardrail at the Interstate 77 Exit 62 southbound onramp in South Gap.

Anders said the man had apparently crawled out of Wolf Creek after jumping an estimated 40 or 50 feet from an onramp bridge over the waterway.

The man was inside the caller’s vehicle when deputies arrived, and his truck was parked where he apparently jumped from the bridge.

After being taken to Wythe County Community Hospital by the Bland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, the man was airlifted to an area hospital. His condition wasn’t available.