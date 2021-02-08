 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hurt after jumping from Bland County bridge
0 comments

Man hurt after jumping from Bland County bridge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An area man was injured on Monday morning after jumping from a Bland County bridge in an apparent suicide attempt.

According to Bland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Anders, officers got a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man lying beside a guardrail at the Interstate 77 Exit 62 southbound onramp in South Gap.

Anders said the man had apparently crawled out of Wolf Creek after jumping an estimated 40 or 50 feet from an onramp bridge over the waterway.

The man was inside the caller’s vehicle when deputies arrived, and his truck was parked where he apparently jumped from the bridge.

After being taken to Wythe County Community Hospital by the Bland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, the man was airlifted to an area hospital. His condition wasn’t available.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics